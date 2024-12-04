Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Among Favorites To Land Pelicans All-Star After Latest Zion Williamson News

Nov 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) slaps hands with forward Zion Williamson (1) after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) slaps hands with forward Zion Williamson (1) after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Pelicans sit at the bottom of the Western Conference roughly a fourth of the way through the regular season.

This comes largely due to the continued absence of star Zion Williamson, among other factors. Despite Williamson's injury woes in his career, a recent report from ESPN's Shams Charania points to another All-Star being on the trade block.

“Right now, the Pelicans have no intention of waiving Zion Williamson," Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Their number one objective is to get him back on the court and build the right support around him.”

This means forward Brandon Ingram, who is potentially on the Miami Heat's radar, is likely the star to see a change of scenery at February's trade deadline. The tandem of Williamson and Ingram is not panning out, which makes it rather obvious one was going to be dealt.

Bovada named the Heat as the second most favored destination for Ingram, only trailing a reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers. Heat fans who reacted to the possibility of acquiring the 27-year-old had split opinions. Some were just excited by the idea of potentially moving on from guard Terry Rozier while others pointed out the one-time All-Star does not address the biggest needs.

