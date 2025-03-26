Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: Latest On Trae Young's Status
The Atlanta Hawks have listed four-time All-Star guard Trae Young as 'probable' on their latest injury report for their game against the Miami Heat, dealing with right achilles tendinitis. Young averages 24 points and 11 assists for the season.
A one-time Third-Team All-NBA player, Young tallied 17 points and 8 assists in their loss to the Heat on Feb. 26, 11 points and 14 assists in a win a couple days before that, and 11 points, 15 assists in their win in late December.
The Heat, meanwhile, might be without two of their sharpshooters, as Alec Burks and Duncan Robinson have both been listed as "questionable" to play for Thursday night's game. Burks is dealing with "lower back discomfort," while Robinson is dealing with "lower back pain."
Burks started in place of Robinson during the Heat's last game, against the Golden State Warriors, after Robinson was ruled out and scored 17 points, converting on six of his eight shot attempts. Burks is averaging six points, shooting 42 percent from long-range. Robinson is averaging 11 points, two rebounds and two assists on the season, shooting just under 39 percent from three on 6.5 attempts per game.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Back
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
HAWKS
Trae Young: Probable - Achilles
Keaton Wallace: Out - Shoulder
Jacob Toppin: Out - Elbow
Clint Capela: Out - Metacarpal
Larry Nance Jr.: Out - Knee
Jalen Johnson: Out - Shoulder
Kobe Bufkin: Out - Shoulder
How To Watch Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7:30 p.m., State Farm Arena, Atlanta
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -1, DraftKings
VITALS: : The Heat and Hawks meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat lost the first two matchups and won the last one in late February. Ever since they eliminated the Hawks in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, the Heat have won seven of their last 12 games against the Hawks. The Heat are 80-61 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 51-20 in home games and 29-41 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
HAWKS
G Trae Young
G Dyson Daniels
C Onyeka Okongwu
F Zaccharie Risacher
F Mouhamed Gueye
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "When you go through adversity, you have an opportunity. You know, when you're going through something really challenging and tough, collectively and not just totally fall apart. I do believe that there's an opportunity for exponential growth from the tough times and hopefully we're getting there, you know? Just gotta keep on going because Thursday will be the next challenge and obviously that game will mean a lot with the standings."
