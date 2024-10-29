Miami Heat Backcourt Duo Delivers In Win On ‘Wade Night’
The Miami Heat won their second straight game Monday night, defeating the Detroit Pistons 106-98 on ‘Wade Night.’
Many people had low expectations for Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier. Both guys know about it. They heard the noise, and they wanted to prove people wrong.
The backcourt duo is exceeding expectations. Rozier finished with 20 points, five rebounds, and five 3-pointers while Herro added 19 points, six assists, and four rebounds.
Rozier seems to be having fun working with Herro and the connection they have in finding each other on the court, especially from the three-point line.
“It’s a lot of fun all the time,” Rozier said. “We are two unselfish guys who look for our shot, look for our teammate shot, and along with our two anchors Bam and Jimmy. We are just trying to put it all together, and once we do that, it’s going to be tough.”
Rozier and Herro have been solid complementary pieces throughout the first three games. Herro believes it’s not a new offense, just minor changes.
“I think we’re all open to the way we’re playing right now,” Herro said. “Just moving the ball playing the right way. The coaching staff is on us. It’s not necessarily a new offense, but just changing a few different things, making some tweaks, and trying to be more efficient in our shot profile. Our shot diet, Terry, and I are in that lineup and are the ones that have to get the threes up off the catch, whether it's off each other or off Jimmy and Bam or Jaime attacking.”
There was exceptional ball movement, and the spacing was better than in previous games. Herro and Rozier were outstanding in facilitating and knocking down three-pointers.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina