Miami Heat Ready To Lay It All On The Line Against Boston Celtics In Game 5
The Miami Heat are hoping to avoid elimination tonight against the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics are ahead 3-1 in the best-of-7 series entering Game 5 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoff. The Heat gained some momentum with a victory in Game 2, but lost both games in Miami. It doesn't get any easier because they are playing without forward Jaime Jaquez, who is dealing with a hip injury. The Heat are already down Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler, who are sidelined indefinitely because of injuries.
Here's a look at what they're saying ahead of the matchup:
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: I know in my heart, we have a game. We have a game that's there. It's just a matter of the ball going in a few more times and all of a sudden it ignites and it keeps going."
Heat guard Tyler Herro on the mindset: Get our minds right, that's it. Get on this flight and just wrap our mind on getting one game in Boston and figure it out from there."
Heat center Bam Adebayo on the slow starts: "You look after the first quarter, we're right there. We actually won the fourth. That first quarter is really our issue right now."
Heat forward Caleb Martin on getting swag back: "I think just play with confidence. We've got to get some swag back. We're too tight, too hesitant, second-guessing everything. We're just not playing and letting it go and being confident and living with the result. Typically, when we play like that, good things happen."
Adebayo on playing in Boston: "We're going into the lion's den. Everybody knows what's at stake, It's 3-1. Your back is against the wall, you have to respond."