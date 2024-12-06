Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Debuts New Bling At Friday's Practice
NBA head coaches love to wear "bling" but usually, those are rings from championship victories.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra can proudly say he has three of them. One of those rings he received as an assistant coach when the Pat Riley-led Heat beat the Mavericks in six games in 2006. The two others are from his victories as head coach when the Heat won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.
However, Spoelstra has now debuted new jewelry but not what you would expect. During Friday's practice, he showed off his new shiny necklace made by his youngest son. Even Spoelstra referred to it as "bling."
Spoelstra's fun-loving relationship with his kids has been well-documented over the past few years.
A few seasons ago, the Spoelstra family made the trip to support when was the coach for Team Durant at the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland. While leading practice before the big game, Spoelstra's children ran out onto the court to play with their father. The Heat team Instagram account posted the cute moment of Spoelstra chasing his kids around the court. The post went viral, with many fans praising how much fun it seemed the family was having.
The Miami Heat take on the Phoenix Suns Saturday night at Kaseya Center. It will be interesting to see if Spoelstra rocks the necklace during the game.
