Miami Heat Continue To Slip Down Power Rankings
Amid the Jimmy Butler trade rumors, the Miami Heat continue to drop down the NBA power rankings.
This week, the Heat slipped to No. 16 in the NBA power rankings. Last week, they were No. 14.
This past week began with a overtime loss in Sacramento. However, the Heat rallied and enter Monday's showdown with the Clippers riding a three-game winning streak.
"The three games since the loss in Sacramento have been the Heat’s best three-game stretch of defense this season (99.3 points allowed per 100 possessions)," NBA.com's John Schuhmann wrote. "They didn’t score much more efficiently in their five-point win in Utah on Thursday (97 points on 96 possessions) than they did when they lost by 36 to the Jazz five days earlier (100 on 103)."
The team's success comes with the emergence of Nikola Jović as a ball handler.
Schuhmann added, "Nikola Jović has been handling the ball a lot more of late. He’s averaged 2.7 minutes of possession (9.9% of his minutes on the floor) in January, up from 1.2 minutes (6.0%) before that. Of course, he’s not looking to shoot off the dribble, as he’s just 2-for-13 on pull-up jumpers this season."
The Heat (20-17) sit tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Butler's suspension ends Friday., following the Heat's road games at the Clippers and Lakers. The team travels back home for matchups against the Nuggets and Spurs on Friday and Sunday.
BUTLER LABELED AS 'OVERRATED TRADE TARGET'
News of Jimmy Butler’s trade request continues to dominate the NBA.
Butler has reportedly narrowed his list of destinations. Earlier this week, NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported multiple teams were warned to not pursue Butler in a trade, including the Memphis Grizzlies.
Other reports say Butler has one preferred destination on his mind: the Phoenix Suns.
With the trade deadline approaching, Bleacher Report listed the five most overrated trade targets. Butler was among them.
“Although Butler may make more sense for other suitors, we've already seen how uncomfortable he can make things when he's on a team he doesn't want to play for,” the article said. “This isn't the first time he’s played that card, either.”
Before joining Miami, Butler voiced his frustration as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2018, Butler had an infamous outburst during a practice. He called out his young teammates Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns as well as the front office.
The Bleacher Report article continued, "If any team other than the Suns acquires Butler, it will have to worry about that, his potential free agency (he has a player option for 2025-26), his age (he turns 36 before next season) and his injury history. Giving up a big haul for him would come with plenty of risk."
Butler reportedly wants to play alongside All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix. His trade request comes after a tumultuous offseason where he did not receive a contract extension from the Miami Heat.
At his age, Butler wants to be extended for multiple years. Given Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s desire to sign Durant to a contract extension, it makes sense why Butler wants to play in Phoenix.
HEAT BETTING FAVORITES TO LAND FOX
The Heat are the gambling favorites to acquire Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox at +450. In terms of odds, the team lies ahead both the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.
The trade rumors surrounding Fox picked up steam in late December when the Kings fired coach Mike Brown. Rumors around league circles suggested Sacramento could start selling their integral pieces, including Fox.
The 2023 All-Star signed an extension in 2020. He is under contract for one more season but rumors say he is hoping for a supermax extension this offseason.
Fox played at Kentucky with Heat center Bam Adebayo in 2016. The two developed a strong tandem on the court. Adebayo could be a driving force for Fox to request a trade to Miami.
This season, Fox is averaging 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He is shooting 48.6 percent from the field along with 32.1 percent from the arc. His 26.7 points per game rank as the sixth highest in the NBA.
At 27, Fox has been a dominant NBA scorer since being drafted by Sacramento in 2017. The team hadn't reached the playoffs with Fox until 2023. With their regular season woes, Fox could find his way out of Sacramento sooner rather than later.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
