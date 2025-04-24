Miami Heat Could Be 'Surprise Landing Spot' For Four-Time All Star
After dealing Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, the Miami Heat could be looking to acquire another star this offseason.
After their loss in the Play-In Tournament, the Atlanta Hawks could be looking to part ways with star guard Trae Young.
Bleacher Report named the Heat as a surprise landing spot for the four-time All-Star.
"While few teams project to have cap space this offseason, far more could in 2026," the article wrote. "The Hawks either need to extend Young this summer, come to terms on a new contract next summer, trade him or let him walk in free agency. A trade makes much more sense than losing an All-Star for nothing, but for what return? Perhaps Miami, which recently ousted Atlanta from the play-in, would send younger players, reasonable contracts and draft compensation for Young."
Since their Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, the Hawks have consistently been a middle-tier team. At some point, moving Young has to be in consideration. Young is under contract through 2026 with a player option for the 2027 season. He will hit unrestricted free agency in 2028.
This season, Young averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 assists. Paired alongside Tyler Herro in the backcourt, Young could bring an elite level of scoring to Miami.
