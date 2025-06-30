Miami Heat Could Have Long Wait For Highly-Sought, $120-Million Free Agent Target
The Miami Heat are once again positioned as potential trade partners with the Golden State Warriors. Their target this time will include emerging forward Jonathan Kuminga.
However, Marc Stein reports possible moves from both sides will be a patient process as the Warriors will be listening for the best offers available from all parties.
“Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, by contrast, is expected to be a slowing-moving process in Golden State,” Stein said. “It did not appear, as of lunchtime Monday, that the Warriors or Kuminga's representation had a specific resolution in mind for the 22-year-old forward's immediate future.”
While the Heat still remain as one of the most likely landing places, the Warriors won’t have any incentive in giving up the upside of Kuminga unless the offers are worth it.
“While a return to the Warriors remains in play for Kuminga, sources say Miami, Chicago, Sacramento and New Orleans are among the teams looming as potential suitors by way of possible sign-and-trade scenarios,” Stein continued. “Golden State would be willing to help facilitate a move for Kuminga to join a new team, but only if such a transaction were to outweigh the benefits of keeping Kuminga on their roster.”
The Heat are coming off missing out on Kevin Durant, who was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets.
