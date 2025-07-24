Miami Heat Earn Passing Grade For Offseason Moves Following Mediocre Season
The Miami Heat's offseason is being applauded following a middling season. After moving Jimmy Butler at last season's trade deadline, it became unknown whether Miami would embrace a rebuild or still be aggressive towards a playoff push this season. Some of their moves through trades and free agency proves team president Pat Riley believes this team can compete in the Eastern Conference.
Yahoo! Sports gave the Heat a 'B' grade for their offseason performance thus far.
"Miami, one of the best destination cities in the entire NBA, enters every offseason with high hopes for major improvements," the article wrote. "The Heat once again fell short of those expectations, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and other major stars never became available. Not that the Heat had enough to trade for them anyway. Instead, Miami turned the expiring contracts of Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love into Norman Powell, a 2025 All-Star snub for the Los Angeles Clippers. He gives them another quality player, along with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins and a cast of prospects, which now includes Kasparas Jakučionis. The Heat are better than they were at last season's end and still nowhere near where they want to be."
While the Heat were not able to land the biggest available star in trade talks, Kevin Durant, their smaller moves have allowed them to keep their younger players. A trade for Durant would have eradicated the Heat's future as multiple young players would have been dealt in a presumed deal. With All-Star level talents such as Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and recent acquisition Norman Powell, the Heat could very well finish with an above .500 record and fight for a playoff spot in the East.