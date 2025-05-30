Miami Heat Expected To Bolster Future Backcourt Depth In Latest NBA Mock Draft
Guard talent has become extremely apparent throughout the remaining teams left in the postseason.
Despite Tyler Herro becoming a first-time All-Star, the Miami Heat only had him as their only consistent scoring guard. While Davion Mitchell started to catch fire offensively later in the season and playoffs as he got more acclimated with the team after being acquired at the trade deadline, his best strength is his defensive tenacity.
Even if Mitchell improves to be a more consistent offensive threat, the Heat will still have only two guards. Their primary guard, Herro, is not on the level of Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Heat can bolster their backcourt depth throughout the draft without trading for a star guard in the offseason. CBS Sports has them picking Nolan Traore out of France at No. 20.
“Love the idea of Miami adding playmaking to its roster and love the idea, specifically, of Traore with the Heat,” the article wrote. “He's crafty with the ball in his hands, and his decision-making could help Tyler Herro play more comfortably off the ball.”
Through 30 games with Saint Quentin, Traore averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.7 rebounds on 39.2 percent shooting and 30.4 percent from three-point range. His draft stock dropped from arguably a top 10 pick, so the Heat should take advantage of a playmaker with plenty of upside if he falls to them.
