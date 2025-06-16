Miami Heat Expected To Explore Sign-And-Trade Market This Offseason
The Miami Heat have one busy offseason ahead of them. After Sunday's blockbuster trade between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic involving star guard Desmond Bane, the trade market is expected to heat up before the NBA draft.
While the team is engaged in Kevin Durant trade negotiations with the Phoenix Suns, there is another player the team is pursuing in case a trade does not work out.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Heat are also interested in upcoming restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors.
"The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are two teams to monitor as potential sign-and-trade candidates for Kuminga," the article wrote. "With that in mind, the Warriors have also not ruled out the possibility of retaining Kuminga, sources said."
Kuminga, 22, only played in 47 games this season due to an ankle injury. Prior to the season, Kuminga rejected a hefty contract extension worth $150 million. The Heat presumably inquired about Kuminga's availability through trade during the Jimmy Butler negotiations but the Warriors are interested in bringing the young forward back on a new contract.
While the team is interested in Kuminga, Durant and another superstar are still among the top priorities to pursue this offseason.
"Miami has prioritized pursuits of Giannis Antetokounmpo (if he became available this summer) and Durant (whom they’re actively trying to acquire) on their wish list ahead of Kuminga, who’s viewed as a fallback option to the two superstars."
It is unknown if the Milwaukee Bucks are shopping the two-time MVP this summer, but similar to Durant, a trade of that magnitude would command a hefty return.