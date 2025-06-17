Miami Heat Eye Ready-Now Guard To Possibly Facilitate Kevin Durant Trade
Orlando Magic's assets used in the Desmond Bane deal have teams rethinking their strategies ahead of the NBA Draft.
They dished out the No. 16 pick and three other unprotected first-rounders to acquire the former Grizzlies guard. In this year's loaded draft, the question remains: Is it worth taking a gamble on a late first-rounder who's ready to play now, or should teams try to move their Draft pick for an already established player?
As the Miami Heat remain in contention for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, they are intensifying discussions around their draft strategy. In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, they are projected to select Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound point guard would bring his winning experience to immediately contribute to the Heat. Additionally, Clayton Jr. is a Florida-native.
"His shot making, toughness, and winning pedigree have teams looking past the size and athletic questions," the article wrote. "He'll be viewed as the type of guard who can play minutes and provide instant offense as a rookie."
Should Miami draft Clayton Jr. to entice the Suns into trading the fifteen-time All-Star, considering Phoenix's need for a solid floor general during their rebuild? Or should they keep him as a developmental frontcourt option?
During his senior season, Clayton Jr. averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 44.8 percent shooting from the field. He led Florida to an NCAA Championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
