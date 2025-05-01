Miami Heat Face Tough Free Agency Decision On Fan Favorite Guard
After the Miami Heat's loss in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, all eyes point toward the offseason.
Miami has been included as rumored trade destinations for numerous stars, such as Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant, over the past few free agency periods. However, the Heat need to retain some of their players this offseason.
Bleacher Report named recent acquisition Davion Mitchell as the Heat's toughest free agency decision this summer.
"Davion Mitchell stepped into big moments for the Heat after the Toronto Raptors shipped him to Miami at the trade deadline," the article wrote. "The defensive-minded guard hit big shots to get the Heat through the play-in tournament before they got blasted by the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. The Heat must decide on a direction post-Jimmy Butler, but Mitchell is worth retaining. He'll be a restricted free agent, so unless the Brooklyn Nets chase him, the most he's likely to earn is the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception."
Mitchell found a strong role in the Heat's rotation since his arrival in February, becoming a fan favorite due to his tenacity on the court. The 2021 first-round pick served as a backup to De'Aaron Fox with the Sacramento Kings before being traded to the Raptors last offseason. In Miami, Mitchell averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
