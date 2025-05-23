Miami Heat Fans Excited By Nikola Jovic’s New, Beefed Up Physique
After an early exit in the 2024 playoffs, the Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic dedicated the offseason to improving his skills. It led to the best year of his young career.
Jovic has a chance to make another leap in production, as the Heat faced another early playoff exit against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the Tobin Show, Brendan Tobin expressed his excitement for Jovic gaining more muscle to add to his impressive 6-foot-10 frame.
“They have been putting up a lot of stuff for Jovic's training, and Jovic put up some pics on his Instagram over the last couple of days, and I was like, whoa dude,” Tobin said. “He looks like he’s already getting himself into tremendous shape. And I’m very curious about the future of Nikola Jovic because I think anybody who watches this channel or listens to my radio show knows my feelings. I’m a big-time Jovic fan.”
“It was posted today on Heat Twitter, his workout videos of him working out, and man, I just don’t want the Miami Heat to part with this guy,” Tobin continued. “I really don’t.”
Jovic, 21, is still one of the Heat’s best young prospects. Unfortunately, to land a big-time star to replace Jimmy Butler and add to their All-Star core in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, Jovic may get forced into the deal to make it work.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. Already Working With Famous Trainer
Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade Weighs In On Viral 100 Men Vs. Gorilla Debate