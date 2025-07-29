Miami Heat Fans Reshare Hilarious Jayson Tatum Tweet
Even in the offseason, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics fans will find some way to butt heads.
One Heat fan stirred the pot once again, reposting a year-old tweet that took aim at Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The tweet was from the USA Olympics, when Tatum was infamously benched fresh off a 2024 title and a superstar postseason run.
Tatum was benched behind the likes of Heat star Bam Adebayo and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid. He spoke about the decision by USA coach Steve Kerr.
"You see all the tweets and the people on the podcasts and people on TV giving their opinion on whether they thought it was a good decision or it was an outrageous decision or whatever,"Tatum said to The Athletic. "Obviously, I wanted to contribute more. I've never been in [this] situation. I started playing basketball at age three, and I've never not played. So it was different and it was challenging."
As the Heat-Celtics rivalry will continue on the court this season, Tatum will unfortunately not be able to participate. The Celtics star tore his Achilles against the New York Knicks this postseason, sidelining him for at least most of the regular season. His devastating injury drew sympathy even from his rival fanbase at the time.
But clearly, it wasn't enough to keep the condolences of Heat fans forever.