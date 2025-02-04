Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Fans Yearning Jimmy Butler Trade For Future Hall of Famer

Shandel Richardson

Feb 1, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat fans have spoken.

They know who they want to end this Jimmy Butler trade speculation saga. It's Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. On Tuesday morning, "Jimmy for KD" was trending all over social media.

There are reports of the Suns being open to trading Durant before Thursday's deadline. Fans who have criticized Heat team president Pat Riley for his lack of blockbuster moves are willing to forgive if he can land Durant.

The move is a win-win for both teams. The Heat get rid of Butler, who has publicly demanded a trade for the past month. He is in the middle of an indefinite suspension, which is his third in recent weeks. The Suns get a two-way player in Butler, who reportedly wants to play in Phoenix.

If the Heat can somehow pair Durant with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, they could re-enter the Eastern Conference contender conversation.

BUTLER TO GOLDEN STATE?

If the Golden State Warriors really want Butler, they woke up Tuesday morning apparently still in the race.

The Athletic reported Monday the Warriors are pursuing star players, including the 35-year-old Butler. Golden State appears optimistic they’ll partner a marquee player with Stephen Curry in the coming days.

“The Warriors believe they are still firmly in the mix for Butler or another of the league’s star dominos that could topple as part of the Butler transaction or once it is resolved,” team sources told The Athletic.

