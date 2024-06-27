Miami Heat Grab Pelle Larsson At No. 44 After Pick Swap With Atlanta Hawks
The Miami Heat made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks but it wasn't the one most expected.
The Heat swapped the No. 43 for the Hawks' No. 44 to select Arizona guard Pelle Larsson. According to reports, the Heat received cash in the deal. Last season the 6-doot-6 Larsson averaged12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
BUTLER CALLS OUT HEAT FANS
Jimmy Butler is about to begin his sixth season playing for the Miami Heat.
For the most part, he's loved his time in South Florida. There is, however, one thing that bothers him. In an interview with Complex, Butler called out the Heat fans. He was specially referring to the ones who show up late for home games.
"The worst part, to me, our fans never show up on time," Butler said. "They never show up on time. I was like, `Damn, I want it to be rocking from like from the jump ball. Fans, come one, we need y'all."'
This criticism is nothing new for Heat fans. They have taken it since the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh days. The lower bowl usually fills in at some point during the first half but it takes a little longer than most arenas.
Part of it is traffic. Part of it is just folks being late. Regardless, the Heat fans always show up to support their team.
BAM TALKS OLYMPICS
Heat center Bam Adebayo is getting set to head to Paris for the summer Olympics for a second time.
Here's what he had to say about playing for the team during Thursday's media session.
"Obviously, you're going into a different situation, a different style of play," Adebayo said. "And the group, it's not you have to do four or five extra things. You've got to do one or two."
He later added, "Everybody kind of lets their egos out," Adebayo said. "Winning the gold, it doesn't matter who scores the most, who rebounds the most. At the end of the day, you get a gold medal for your country."
