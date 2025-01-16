Miami Heat Great Can Sympathize With Jimmy Butler Situation To A Point
Miami Heat great Grant Long can see both sides of the Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler debate.
He thinks the situation is occurring because the NBA is becoming more of a players league. He feels the athletes have more control nowadays. Long compared it to Miami Hurricanes basketball coach Jim Larranaga retiring because of dealing with NIL and money issues.
"Well in a sense, it is," Long said in an interview with Miam Heat On SI. "But in the greater picture, it's not. I'll say that because in today's professional sports, not even professional, go into college where you have these NIL deals. Just recently, let's stick with Miami. Jim Larranaga decided he was going to retire because he had three players that said they weren't coming back from a Final Four visit. He couldn't understand that because they had better deals elsewhere."
Long said he expects these situations to become even more common. The athletes now have more power than before because they are the brand.
"The athletes are now realizing that they do have some say so how their careers are going to go forward," Long said. "They're only playing the rules the coaches have been playing for decades. Now, all of a sudden the rabbit's got the gun. Now, they're making decisions financially much like the coaches would do."
Troy Hudson is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at troyehudson@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA