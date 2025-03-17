Miami Heat Guard Considered One Of The Biggest Regressors This Season
As the Miami Heat search for answers on their slowly-depleting season, one HoopsHype writer attributes their downfall to the regression of star players.
One of those is veteran guard Terry Rozier, who is having his worst season since he was in Boston.
"In his final half-season in Charlotte, Rozier was averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists on nearly 46 percent shooting from the floor. So Miami, in need of backcourt help, traded a first-round pick for him, in a move that looks borderline disastrous at the moment. After a somewhat decent start to his time in Miami, Rozier’s play has fallen off a cliff this campaign, with the point guard averaging just 11.4 points in 2024-25 on 39.8 percent shooting from the floor. Rozier lost his starting job in Miami and has even seen some DNP-Coach’s Decisions lately."
Rozier was added last season to give the Heat another consistent scorer in the backcourt besides Tyler Herro. His season-ending neck injury sidelined him in the postseason, but Heat fans could be relatively satisfied with his production and optimistic that it would expand.
That hasn't continued, as Rozier has several single-digit performances that have deteriorated his tenure in Miami. He is averaging just 8.5 points on 34.8 percent shooting over the last month.
The Heat play the New York Knicks (42-24) Monday night.
