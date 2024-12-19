Miami Heat Guard Joins Elite Company As Breakout Season Continues
The Miami Heat can say they have a winning record to this point and a big reason for their success is because of the performance of Tyler Herro.
According to Stat Muse, Herro's play this season on the offensive side of the ball is up there among the likes of perennial All-Star talents Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. Herro, along with Tatum and Mitchell, are the only players to have scored at least 550 points, while adding 120 rebounds, 110 assists and 90 three-pointers this season.
The 2019 first-round pick has seen a massive improvement in his offensive game this season. The most three-pointers made in a season for Herro in his young career came in the 2022-23 season where he made 203 shots from beyond the arc. That season also saw his career-high in both rebounds and assists as well with 360 and 280 respectively.
Herro served as a spark plug off the bench for his first three seasons with the Heat but has really come into his own as an absolute scoring threat. This season, Herro is averaging 24 points, the most in his career. He is also posting 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game while shooting a career-high 47.6 percent from the field. Herro has been known for his efficient three-point shooting as well and this season, he is shooting 41.3 percent from three, which is also a career-high.
With these statistics and the company Herro finds himself in, it would be hard to deny him an All-Star nod.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan