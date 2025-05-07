Miami Heat Guard Labeled As 'Must-Trade' Asset This Offseason
The Miami Heat could be moving on from a veteran this summer.
The Heat acquired Terry Rozier at last year's trade deadline, trading Kyle Lowry for the Hornets guard. Rozier was expected to be the starting point guard for the forseeable future. However, his play regressed heavily this season. Rozier was moved to the bench for the latter part of the season as Tyler Herro had a breakout, earning an All-Star nod.
Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints believes the Heat must trade Rozier this offseason.
"When answering the question on what player on Miami needs to be traded in the offseason, there seems to be one answer that is repeated, which is guard Terry Rozier," the article wrote. "There's no denying the frustrating season Rozier had for the team, turning in quite possibly his worst of his career, falling out of the rotation by the end of the year, even when he was thought to be one of the top players for the team."
Rozier's $25 million cap hit can be matched through a trade this offseason. On an expiring contract, the Heat may need to attach a future first-round draft pick for a team to take a chance on the 31-year-old guard.
Rebuilding teams with a decent amount of cap space, like the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans or Brooklyn Nets, seem like solid destinations to land Rozier. Acquiring a draft pick along with a veteran that can help mentor the younger players on their teams is an enticing idea.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Projected To Add 'Off-Screen Scorer' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
Miami Heat Add Overseas 'Playmaker' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan