Miami Heat Have Best Odds Of Landing One-Time MVP Next Summer
The Miami Heat have consistently been involved in trade rumors over the past few seasons as analysts and fans alike are looking for another star to land in the 305.
Amidst the disastrous start for the Philadelphia 76ers, many rumors are beginning to spread regarding star center Joel Embiid's future with the organization. An article written by ESPN's Shams Charania detailed the behind-the-scenes drama with Embiid, including being called out by fellow star Tyrese Maxey for his work ethic. Many believe this is the beginning of the end for "The Process" and Embiid could see himself with a new team next season.
Embiid was teammates with Heat star Jimmy Butler back in the 2018-19 NBA season where the 76ers lost to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Now, it seems there is a chance for the two to reunite.
According to Adam Thompson, a veteran oddsmaker for Bookies.com, the Miami Heat have the second best odds in terms of where Embiid will be playing next season, sitting at +525. The Philadelphia 76ers still have the best odds to retain their superstar at +300.
After signing a three-year, $192.9 million contract extension this past summer, Embiid is not eligible to be traded until this upcoming offseason. The big question is what would the 76ers be seeking in return for the 2023 NBA MVP? A package surrounding Bam Adebayo and picks seems to make the most sense salary-wise if both the 76ers and Heat decide to go in this direction and make a deal next offseason.
Jimmy Butler sits with a player option for next season and if the Heat make a splash to acquire Embiid, they can be even more of a threat in the Eastern Conference.
