Miami Heat Legend Alonzo Mourning Thinks 2000 USA Team Deserves More Respect
Former Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning recently discussed his Olympics memories from the 2000 games in Sydney.
It's rare to hear Mourning comment publicly about basketball because he mostly does work behind the scenes. He believes that team didn't get the same love or respect as other Olympic basketball teams from because they didn't "blow out" their opponents.
Does Mourning have a point?
Let's be honest. It takes work to dominate every opponent in the Olympics. The USA always fields exceptional teams, but we must recognize the abundance of talent in other countries. In the 2000 semifinals, the USA was on the brink of defeat against Lithuania. Had Lithuania emerged victorious, it would have been a monumental upset.
Yet, the USA secured the win. France also posed a significant challenge but the USA won to claim the gold medal
We respect the 1992 Dream Team. It's considered the greatest team ever assembled. It put extra pressure on the following USA basketball teams. They defeated their opponents easily. Fans expected the same every four years.
The 2000 team won 85-75 in the gold-medal game. It is the second-smallest margin in victory for Team USA since winning by five in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, but it was a testament to skill and determination.
