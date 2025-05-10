Miami Heat Legend Boldly Defends Controversial Luka Doncic Trade
Three months later, the trade that sent Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers continues to shock the league.
Last season Doncic helped lead the Mavericks to their first Finals appearance since 2011, when they beat the Miami Heat. However, following their playoff run, concerns regarding Doncic's weight and conditioning threatened his future in Dallas. He was then traded midseason for 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who has injury concerns of his own.
On the latest episode of The OGs Show, former Heat player Udonis Haslem defended the new-look Dallas Mavericks. Haslem questioning Doncic's leadership.
"What you [Luka Doncic] got to realize is that these other 13 or 14 guys ain't as talented as you so they can't do what you do... and I am not saying it is right or wrong but what I will say is I need my best player to also be my leader," Haslem said.
Haslem, a three-time NBA champion, said the trade can't be fairly judged yet. The Mavericks had a handful of injuries, with Davis only playing nine games and star guard Kyrie Irving tearing his ACL in March.
"That healthy group with Kyrie can definitely be in the Western Conference Finals," Haslem said.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Forward Expected To Ink $30 Million Contract Extension
Miami Heat Acquire Former No. 1 Pick In Proposed Blockbuster Deal
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan