Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Can't Suppress Enthusiasm For Top Draft Pick
Even this early in the offseason, many NBA fans are probably already itching to see their new prospects on the court.
Among those names is Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey, who was drafted with the fifth overall pick in a historic 2025 Draft.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, a co-owner of the Jazz, weighed in on why Bailey was an undeniable option for the team.
"Getting a young guy like Ace Bailey, the talent that he has, you cannot pass him up," Wade said Tuesday on his Time Out podcast. "There is no way. Even though the rumor mill was saying that he wanted to go to certain teams, there's no way you can pass him up. He is too talented."
In his lone season at Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. He joins a Utah team that boasts solid frontcourt players like Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen, but needs scoring after trading John Collins. He also looks to elevate their league-worst scoring defense last season. Bailey won't be an immediate solution, but can help leverage some progression in a positive direction.
But overall, Wade hails Bailey's ability to get to the basket as his most premier asset.
"He's one of those guys that just walk in the gym and get you 30," Wade said. "He's just one of those Melo-type of scorers, so you had to get him. I thought Danny [Ainge] and the staff did an amazing job of grabbing a young fella."