Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Criticizes Jimmy Butler's Playoff Performance
Jimmy Butler's playoff performances with the Miami Heat are well-known. He helped lead the team to two Finals appearances over his five-and-a-half season tenure. The first Finals appearance came as the No. 5 seed in the East, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA bubble whereas the second playoff run came as No. 8 seed underdogs in the 2023 season.
Butler was sent to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. Golden State faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler's former team, in the Western Conference semifinals. Star guard Stephen Curry suffered a hamstring injury, sidelining him for most of the series while forcing Butler into a lead scoring role. The Warriors lost the series in five games.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade criticized Butler's performance in the second round on the latest episode of his podcast, Time Out.
"I didn’t like…the way he just approached the game," Wade said. "I know Jimmy is a pass-first guy. I know he’s about getting his teammates the ball and wanting to see them shine. But it’s a point where…this ain’t working. You gotta go. He wouldn’t look at the basket, and I’ve seen this before. I’ve seen it in a Heat jersey. And so, in a sense, when Pat [Riley] come out, Pat say, ‘We ain’t wanna give you the extension,’ it’s not always because of injuries. Sometimes it’s, ‘I need to see what you gonna do in every moment, not just in one moment."
Butler scored a combined 31 points in the final two games of the series. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Warriors and hopes to make a strong playoff push next season alongside a healthy Curry.
