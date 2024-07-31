Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Bam Adebayo's Big Game Against South Sudan

Shandel Richardson

May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter of their 118-84 loss to the Boston Celtics in game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Team USA coach Steve Kerr benched an NBA superstar for the second straight game on Wednesday.

It gave Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo the perfect opportunity to shine. Adebayo led Team USA to victory against South Sudan with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Adebayo was in the starting lineup after Kerr benched Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers). Kerr also put Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with the starters after he did not play in the opener against Serbia.

Adebayo's performance got the attention of basketball fans all over the world, including former teammate Dwyane Wade. He called the game for NBC, giving shout outs to Adebayo throughout the broadcast.

Here's what Wade posted on X: "My brother deserved it today, he was HOOPIN!"

Adebayo is entering the most anticipated season of his career. The Heat drafted Indiana standout Kel'el Ware in the first round in June. The decision was made so they had the possibility of moving Adebayo from center to power forward.

Playing the four could give Adebayo more opportunity to showcase his all-around game, which was on display against South Sudan.

"Bam Adebayo, the versatility that he brings this group," NBC analyst Robbie Hummel said. "You can play him in a number of spots. You can play with a small-ball lineup. He really defends. He did a little bit of everything, around the rim, in the paint, made shots from 3." 

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

