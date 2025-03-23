Miami Heat Legend: "The Dallas Mavericks Are In Trouble"
Dwyane Wade, 2006 NBA Finals MVP and three-time champion, gave his opinion on the Dallas Mavericks' current situation on "Time Out with Dwyane Wade."
"The Dallas Mavericks are in trouble," Wade began. "The Dallas Mavericks are in trouble, I think I've seen 15 bodies go down."
The Mavericks currently have seven players listed as "out" on their injury report, with the majority of them being stars and/or core rotation players for the team.
"When 'The Why' Network went live, we was talking about the Luka trade, but we was talking about AD going to Dallas, Kyrie Irving, we was talking about what that could be and this window is now, that window is..." Wade's co-host attempted to finish his sentence and exclaimed "Closed." Wade responded, [That window is] "Not now, it ain't right now."
Despite Luka Doncic having led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals (and Western Conference Finals in 2022), the team decided to trade the superstar in what was considered to be one of the more shocking trades in the NBA's history. Doncic was traded for Anthony Davis, who didn't even get to finish his debut game with the Mavericks before suffering an injury. Davis hasn't played since. Kyrie Irving, Doncic's co-star in last year's Finals appearance, tore his ACL in early March.
Wade, who averaged 30.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists against the Mavericks in two NBA Finals, had more to say about the decision they made this season.
"You looking at a ownership, a front office that made a bold, one of the boldest moves in NBA history, and put themselves, actually, in a great position for like the now, and then, everybody on our side is thinking 'They don't know what they doing' now. Now it looks crazy, because you looking at the roster now that you bout to see the Dallas Mavericks have to, you know, kind of rebuild themselves back up ... But right now, the future looks a little slower to where they're trying to get back to."