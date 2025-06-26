Miami Heat Lose Out On Walter Clayton Jr. In NBA Draft
The Miami Heat were a strong favorite to acquire Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Unfortunately, they couldn't get him in time, as the Washington Wizards grabbed the national champion with the No. 18 pick. Washington then traded Clayton Jr. to the Utah Jazz for draft capital, including two future second-round picks. He averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season.
Miami ranked No. 24 in scoring offense last season, the worst of any playoff team outside the lowly Orlando Magic. If they want to contend for a championship in the post-Jimmy Butler era, they need another scoring option beside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
The Heat were outclassed in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, illustrating the need for offensive production. After missing out on Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, Miami's alternatives were turning to the Draft and possibly coveting a veteran free agent.
So far, they still look to accomplish one of those goals Wednesday night. They were attempting to fix this with Clayton Jr. in the backcourt with Herro or off the bench in the second unit. Missing out on this draftee, they still have plenty of opportunity to grab a playmaker in the first round.
The Heat own the No. 20 in the Draft.
