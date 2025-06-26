Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Lose Out On Walter Clayton Jr. In NBA Draft

Jayden Armant

University of Florida basketball player, Walter Clayton Jr. addresses the crowd gathered for the City of Lake Wales' ribbon-cutting ceremony at Albert Kirkland Gymnasium Friday April 18 , 2025 in Lake Wales Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger
University of Florida basketball player, Walter Clayton Jr. addresses the crowd gathered for the City of Lake Wales' ribbon-cutting ceremony at Albert Kirkland Gymnasium Friday April 18 , 2025 in Lake Wales Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat were a strong favorite to acquire Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Unfortunately, they couldn't get him in time, as the Washington Wizards grabbed the national champion with the No. 18 pick. Washington then traded Clayton Jr. to the Utah Jazz for draft capital, including two future second-round picks. He averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season.

Miami ranked No. 24 in scoring offense last season, the worst of any playoff team outside the lowly Orlando Magic. If they want to contend for a championship in the post-Jimmy Butler era, they need another scoring option beside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

The Heat were outclassed in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, illustrating the need for offensive production. After missing out on Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, Miami's alternatives were turning to the Draft and possibly coveting a veteran free agent.

So far, they still look to accomplish one of those goals Wednesday night. They were attempting to fix this with Clayton Jr. in the backcourt with Herro or off the bench in the second unit. Missing out on this draftee, they still have plenty of opportunity to grab a playmaker in the first round.

The Heat own the No. 20 in the Draft.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

NBA Insider Outlines Andrew Wiggins Lakers Trade Scenario As Buzz Grows Before NBA Draft

Miami Heat Headed Toward Mediocrity In Offseason Power Rankings

Miami Heat Starter On "Leaguewide" List As Potential Trade Target

Published |Modified
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.