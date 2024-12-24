Miami Heat Make Roster Adjustment After Dru Smith Injury
Following Dru Smith Jr.'s season-ending injury, the Miami Heat are converting G-League standout Keshad Johnson to a two-year standard NBA contract.
The news was first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.
Johnson's promotion comes after an impressive stint with the Sioux Falls Skyforce this season, averaging 21.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. The Heat were in need of depth and flexibility following Smith's injury and rather than quickly testing the available guards in free agency, the team decided to promote from in-house.
Undrafted out of Arizona this summer, Johnson originally signed a two-way contract with the organization. He was at San Diego State for their 2023 NCAA tournament cinderella run and was an integral member of the team, playing in 39 games that season.
Johnson has dominated in the G-League and coach Erik Spoelstra has developed many talents including guys such as Gabe Vincent, who would end up playing a big role in the Heat's 2023 Eastern Conference title run.
With the Heat sitting as a middle-of-the-pack Eastern Conference team, Johnson could provide a much-needed spark. His scoring and rebounding can add to a team that has battled through injuries and have made many roster adjustments throughout the young season.
Johnson made three brief appearances with the Heat this season. With the team's history of developing young players, Johnson could carve himself a role with this roster as the season progresses.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
