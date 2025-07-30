Miami Heat Moderately Rated In ESPN's Latest Free Agency Power Rankings
The Miami Heat's offseason is being viewed as a moderate success. While the team moved on from veterans such as Duncan Robinson, Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson, the team added a few solid pieces to help contribute this season. Players such as Norman Powell, Simone Fontecchio and first-round draft pick Kasparas Jakucionis are expected to be big pieces of the Heat's rotation.
ESPN released its latest free agency power rankings. The Heat are ranked No. 19 for their efforts this offseason.
"Miami's big offseason move was an opportunistic one, scooping up Norman Powell from the Clippers in a three-team deal," the article wrote. "After being a dreadful clutch time team last year, Powell should fit nicely in Miami's backcourt alongside All-Star Tyler Herro."
While the Heat's offseason has negatively criticized by many fans due to not landing Kevin Durant, there are still moves to be potentially made. Miami is expected to part with guard Terry Rozier one way or another. The veteran has disappointed throughout his season-and-a-half long tenure and his expiring $25 million cap hit can be offloaded in a trade.
Trading Rozier for veterans such as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic or Sacramento Kings wings DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk could place Miami just below the luxury tax threshold. While Rozier's trade value has dwindled, a second-round pick along with him may get a deal done for any of these veterans.
The Heat were one of the mediocre teams in the NBA last season. While adding Powell this offseason immediately helps the scoring in the backcourt, there could still be one more move on the horizon.