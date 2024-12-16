Miami Heat Must Gamble On Dru Smith With More Playing Time
Miami Heat guard Dru Smith has been locked in and hungry for more playing time.
Who would’ve thought that Smith would be the one to spark a significant amount of tenacity in this Heat team?
The hungrier he gets, the more you have to feed him. The Heat should take advantage of this and consider giving Smith more playing minutes if he continues to play great on both ends.
The Heat recently traded Thomas Bryant, which should allow Smith to stay and produce.
With his playing time and maximum effort, the Heat should offer him a contract. Smith turns 27 on Dec 30.
Smith is averaging eight points and four rebounds while shooting 53 percent from the three-point line in the last five games.
Smith is an outstanding defender. He’s not afraid to do the dirty work, doesn’t shy away from drawing fouls, and disrupts the opponent’s offense.
Jimmy Butler liked what he saw from Smith and spoke highly about his game to the media.
“Dru’s been hooping lately,” Butler said. “Anytime Dru is doing something that ain’t, nobody expects it except for us; everybody cheers.”
Smith played a career-high 34 minutes against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. He scored 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
The Heat will face the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The team is looking to win its fourth straight game.
Hopefully, Smith can deliver again, giving the Heat front office more reason to keep him around.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
