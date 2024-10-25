Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Once Again Speculated To Trade For All-Star Guard

Should the Miami Heat pull off the trade as proposed, they would get one of the better players in the league.

Oct 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives past Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) during the first half at Kaseya Center.
The offseason rumors of Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young being traded to the Miami Heat have surfaced once again.

Jonah Kubicek of the Sporting News has the Heat giving up Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kel'el Ware, and two first round picks for Young.

The Heat are mortgaging their future if they were to make a bold move such as this. This makes the statement Miami wants to win now.

After all, at 79 years old, team president Pat Riley is not getting any younger.

Kubicek said pairing Butler and Bam Adebayo with Young gives Miami a formidable shot to contend in the Eastern Conference this season.

"If a deal for Young is made before the 2025 trade deadline, Miami would instantly join the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers as legitimate challengers to Boston," Kubicek said. "The Hawks would be entering a long rebuild around Zaccharie Risacher.

Kubicek said it is time for Riley to start thinking about how to prepare for Jimmy Butler's possible exit in 2025. The Heat would need a third option.

"Once Butler (presumably) signs elsewhere, Miami will have $47.8 million off the books and could add a solid third option in free agency next to Adebayo and Young," Kubicek said. "Brandon Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent, Jonathan Kuminga will be in restricted free agency, and LeBron James, Julius Randle, and Kyrie Irving will all have player options."

