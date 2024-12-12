Miami Heat Owner Enters Jimmy Butler-Shams Charania Saga
The Miami Heat have remained quiet on the Jimmy Butler trade speculation.
After Tuesday's practice, coach Erik Spoelstra brushed it aside. Butler did the same this earlier this week.
Still, that doesn't mean the Heat are being completely silent. Thanks to Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, the Heat brass can sort of comment. After Lee criticized a report of Butler potentially being on the move, his post was shared by Heat owner Micky Arison.
ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on Tuesday that the Heat will listen to offers for the 35-year-old with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Golden State Warriors as his preferred landing spots. Charania followed this up with a report Wednesday evening that the Phoenix Suns are also among Butler's desired destinations.
Lee, was quick to sound off on these reports from the ESPN and NBA Insider.
"Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bull[expletive] because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge.. (continued)," Lee wrote in a reply to Charania's post. "I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said “journalist”."
