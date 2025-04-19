Miami Heat Predicted To Land Two-Time All-Star In Proposed Offseason Trade
After moving on from Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat could be in the market for another star this summer.
The Sacramento Kings firing general manager Monte McNair could signal an offseason of purging assets, such as recently acquired guard Zach LaVine. The Kings traded for LaVine at the deadline, but his addition wasn't enough to secure a playoff spot in a crowded Western Conference.
ClutchPoints proposed a trade between the Heat and Kings this offseason.
Miami Heat acquire: G Zach LaVine
Sacramento Kings acquire: F Andrew Wiggins, G/F Duncan Robinson, 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State Warriors)
"Miami is in the market for a third star because they were forced to trade Jimmy Butler," the article wrote. "LaVine would provide the missing scoring punch that the team needs. The UCLA product is both one of the best 3-point shooters and one of the best dunkers in the NBA. This proposed trade allows the Heat to get off of a bad contract in their own right, as Duncan Robinson is making much more money than he should be. His 3-point shooting would be missed, but LaVine is arguably more lethal from deep, and he provides way more elsewhere than Robinson does."
LaVine is a player who can elevate the Heat's scoring. If Miami wants to add another high-level scorer to pair opposite Tyler Herro, a better option may not be available this summer than the two-time All-Star.
