Miami Heat Predicted To Pursue All-Star Level Trade Targets
The Miami Heat are a team consistently predicted to landed big-name players in the offseason. After moving on from Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, the team has the assets to make a splash this summer.
Bleacher Report predicted the Miami Heat's dream trade targets. The three targets are Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.
"The Miami Heat desperately need some offensive help after getting destroyed by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 1 of the playoffs," the article wrote. "Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro remain core pieces, although this franchise needs a new alpha to look up to. Durant can still be this player, even now at age 36. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and shot a career-high 43.0 percent from three last season. Miami has the right defensive infrastructure to surround Young with or could turn to Murphy as a cheaper option who can put up 20-plus points a game."
There have been rumblings all season about whether the Heat will eye Durant and Young. While the Suns seem eager to move Durant this offseason, it is unknown whether the Hawks are open to fielding offers for Young. The interesting trade target is Murphy, who has quietly played at a high level in New Orleans. The Pelicans are a team likely to enter a rebuild. If that happens, Murphy could be on the block and wouldn't attract as much capital as Durant or Young.