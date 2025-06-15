Miami Heat Predicted To Select 'Best Wing Available' In NBA Draft
The Miami Heat have one of their most important drafts ahead of them this month. All eyes are on them this offseason with many curious whether the team will embrace a new-look rebuild or make big moves to become stronger contenders in a relatively weaker Eastern Conference.
After moving star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat will select the best wing available in the upcoming NBA draft.
"The Heat have selected Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jović all at No. 13 or later since 2017 and should be looking for their next value pick, ideally a two-way wing who can play between the stars on this roster," the article wrote. "If Davion Mitchell is re-signed, he and Tyler Herro make for a passable backcourt. Adebayo and Ware should be locked in as the frontcourt starters as well. Outside of Andrew Wiggins, Miami doesn't have a lot of depth on the wing still under contract for multiple seasons."
While the Heat have a few young forwards on the roster such as Jaquez and Jovic, neither have made the true leap into becoming a starter in the rotation. Jaquez regressed after his tremendous rookie season and Jovic missed a good amount of time last season with a fractured hand.
There should be a group of solid forwards available around No. 20 including wings such as Colorado State's Nique Clifford, Illinois' Will Riley or Connecticut's Liam McNeeley, all of whom have been linked to the Heat throughout the draft process.