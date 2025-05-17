Miami Heat Predicted To Select 'Mid-Range Shooter' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
Jason Richardson's NBA career lasted 15 seasons. He was a ferocious dunker and a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion. Now, his son could be following in his father's footsteps as a prospect in next month's NBA Draft. However, Jase Richardson is more known for his elite shooting rather than dunking like his father.
CBS Sports released their latest mock draft. The Miami Heat are projected to select the Michigan State Spartans guard at No. 20.
"Richardson would be a fun fit with the Heat," the article wrote. "Richardson saw his stock rise throughout the 2024-25 college basketball season. He started in a reserve role at Michigan State and blossomed into the best player on Tom Izzo's squad. Richardson is a great mid-range shooter and was fantastic at finishing around the rim during his lone season in East Lansing."
Richardson, 19, was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a true freshmen. He helped lead the Spartans to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. During his lone college season, Richardson averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range.
After Terry Rozier's disappointing season, the Heat could be searching for another guard this offseason. Trade deadline acquisition Davion Mitchell is hitting restricted free agency as well. It could be wise for Pat Riley and the Heat to draft a guard and develop him rather than spend money through free agency.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu or on X @SeanKJordan.