Miami Heat Projected To Add 'Paint Protector' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
After the Miami Heat were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, it is time to look ahead to the offseason.
The Miami Heat hold the 20th selection in the NBA draft. They acquired the pick through the blockbuster trade sending Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline.
In their latest mock draft, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat select St. Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming at No. 20. Fleming's pro comparison is Atlanta Hawks veteran Larry Nance Jr., a longtime NBA veteran.
"Fleming is the kind of prospect who could really help himself on the pre-draft circuit," the article wrote. "If his shooting holds up against NBA prospects, you're talking about a bouncy 6'9" power player who offers range, paint protection, finishing, rebounding and all kinds of hustle. His high motor feels like a fit for #HeatCulture, and his lack of creation could be easier to stomach when he'd be playing off the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo."
Fleming could fit well into the Heat's rotation as a dual-threat power forward. His shooting along with his big frame as an active defender can be valuable. This season for St. Joseph's Hawks, Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 53 percent from the field.
