Miami Heat Projected To Select Former Five-Star Recruit In Latest NBA Mock Draft
The Miami Heat have been linked to many different prospects to draft at No. 20 throughout this draft process. With different holes to fill on the roster, the Heat seem like they can go in any direction with their first-round selection.
FOX Sports' latest mock draft projects the Heat select Georgia Bulldogs power forward Asa Newell.
"A five-star prospect who was ranked the fourth-best power forward in his high school class and 16th best player overall (247Sports), Newell flew under the radar this year due to playing for a Georgia team that went 8-10 in SEC play," the article wrote. "Still, he measured at 6'9 barefoot at the combine and averaged 15.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds in his lone season in Athens."
Newell, 19, led the Bulldogs to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015 as part of the historically dominant Southeastern Conference. He was recruited by Georgia coach Mike White as a five-star out of Montverde Academy, a prep school notable for developing NBA talent such as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.
While Newell provides similar skillsets to 2024 Heat first-round pick Kel'el Ware, he has been praised for his athleticism and ability as a scorer. All-Star Bam Adebayo is well-known for his defensive skills so drafting Newell as a potential high scorer in the frontcourt could bode well for Miami.