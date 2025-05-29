Miami Heat Projected To Select 'High-IQ Playmaker' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
With just under a month to go until the NBA draft, the Miami Heat are one organization that can go in many different directions. Terry Rozier's disappointing season could encourage the team to go after a guard or Jimmy Butler's exit at the trade deadline may force the team to look at upgrading the forward position.
Bleacher Report released its latest mock draft following reports of numerous potential players deciding to return to college this week. The Heat are projected to select Colorado State Rams forward Nique Clifford with the No. 20 pick.
"Nique Clifford should draw interest from teams that are prioritizing prospects that can provide instant minutes and versatility," the article wrote. "A 23-year-old won't be for everyone, but between his age, broad shoulders, shotmaking diversity, playmaking IQ, excellent rebounding numbers and experience playing different roles, Clifford should look like an NBA-ready forward with an adaptable game."
Clifford led the Rams to their first Round of 32 appearance since 2013 after upsetting No. 5 seed Memphis. However, their cinderella run ended with a buzzer-beating shot from Maryland's Derik Queen to send them home. Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. He also shot 37.7 from three-point range.
Clifford is among the oldest entrants in the draft. His experience at the college level could bode well for him once he enters the NBA. Since the Heat are loaded with talented forwards such as Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic, Clifford could find himself playing with the Heat's G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, to begin his career.