Miami Heat Putting Hopes In Another Undrafted Rookie At Backup Point Guard
Since the Miami Heat lost Gabe Vincent to free agency in the 2023 offseason, they have not found a long-term option to fulfill their backup point guard role.
The Heat tried to address that role with Dru Smith last year. Through nine games, Smith averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 assists, one rebound, and 0.7 turnovers on 50 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point range. He was solid in his role and helped the Heat start 7-2 in their first nine games before a season-ending injury.
Although he was not the typical point guard, coach Erik Spoelstra put Josh Richardson in a position as the primary ball handler in the second-unit lineups. Because it wasn’t his natural position, Richardson did not control the pace of the offense or play-making as well as a traditional point guard. He averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.8 turnovers on 43.4 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent from three-point range. His season was also cut short by a dislocated shoulder, so he only played 43 games.
The Heat signed undrafted rookie Isaiah Stevens to an Exhibit 10 contract after a very good summer league. Stevens averaged 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.7 turnovers on 59.4 percent shooting from the field and 63.6 percent from three-point range. He finished fourth among all summer league players in assists per game and helped the Heat’s summer league team win the championship. If he performs well, the Heat can convert his contract so he can be part of the roster.
