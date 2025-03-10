Miami Heat Remain Without Key Player Tonight Vs. Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat guard Alec Burks will not play tonight against the Charlotte Hornets because of a back injury.
The good news is forward Duncan Robinson is available after being questionable with back problems.
Here's the full injury report:
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Available - Cold
Alec Burks: Out - Back
Haywood Highsmith: Questionable - Knee
Andrew Wiggins: Available - ankle
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Duncan Robinson: Available - Back
HORNETS
Tre Mann: Out - Back
Brandon Miller: Out - Wrist
Jusuf Nurkic: Probable - Neck
Josh Okogie: Out - Hamstring
Tidjane Salaun: Out - G League
KJ Simpson: Out - G League
Grant Williams: Out - Knee
How To Watch Heat-Charlotte Hornets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -10, FanDuel
VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Miami has won both previous contests
and has currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The Heat are 79-48 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 45-18 in
home games and 34-30 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Davion Mitchell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
HORNETS
F Miles Bridges
F Josh Green
C Moussa Diabate
G LaMelo Ball
G Nick Smith Jr
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the three-game losing streak: "So we're all in this together, that's what I told the group right now, I'm fully with them. This is an opportunity for all of us to face our demons to get past this. This is not something that's comfortable for any one of us. And I see something amazing on the other side if we can collectively overcome this.”