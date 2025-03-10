Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Remain Without Key Player Tonight Vs. Charlotte Hornets

Alex Toledo

Bam Adebayo and Terry Rozier
Bam Adebayo and Terry Rozier / Miami Heat Instagram
Miami Heat guard Alec Burks will not play tonight against the Charlotte Hornets because of a back injury.

The good news is forward Duncan Robinson is available after being questionable with back problems.

Here's the full injury report:

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Available - Cold

Alec Burks: Out - Back

Haywood Highsmith: Questionable - Knee

Andrew Wiggins: Available - ankle

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Duncan Robinson: Available - Back

HORNETS

Tre Mann: Out - Back

Brandon Miller: Out - Wrist

Jusuf Nurkic: Probable - Neck

Josh Okogie: Out - Hamstring

Tidjane Salaun: Out - G League

KJ Simpson: Out - G League

Grant Williams: Out - Knee

How To Watch Heat-Charlotte Hornets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -10, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Miami has won both previous contests
and has currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The Heat are 79-48 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 45-18 in

home games and 34-30 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Davion Mitchell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

HORNETS

F Miles Bridges

F Josh Green

C Moussa Diabate

G LaMelo Ball

G Nick Smith Jr

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the three-game losing streak: "So we're all in this together, that's what I told the group right now, I'm fully with them. This is an opportunity for all of us to face our demons to get past this. This is not something that's comfortable for any one of us. And I see something amazing on the other side if we can collectively overcome this.”

