Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Reportedly Eyeing Timberwolves Two-Way Guard In Free Agency

Sean Jordan

Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley speaks during the jersey retirement ceremony for former player Udonis Haslem during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley speaks during the jersey retirement ceremony for former player Udonis Haslem during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson testing free agency, there could be a void in the Heat rotation. The team began the free agency cycle by re-signing guard Davion Mitchell but there is still more work to be done.

According to The Athletic, The Heat are reportedly interested in signing Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency.

“The Wolves do have a few young guards and wings, including Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark and Rob Dillingham, who the team believes are ready to step in and take Alexander-Walker’s minutes should he move on," the article wrote. "The Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat are among a number of teams to watch in the hunt for Alexander-Walker.”

Alexander-Walker established himself as a solid 3-point shooter and perimeter defender throughout his tenure in Minnesota. The 2019 first-round pick began his career with the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to the Utah Jazz midway through the 2022 season. A year later, he would be sent to Minnesota as part of a massive three-team deal including guards Mike Conley and Russell Westbrook.

All-Star Tyler Herro could pair well aside Alexander-Walker. Herro is an elite scorer, while Alexander-Walker's two-way play style could offer a different role compared players like Robinson or Andrew Wiggins. Alexander-Walker, 26, is expected to receive a multi-year deal this offseason.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Draws Interest From Eastern Competitor

Miami Heat's Long-Tenured Sharpshooter To Test Free Agency Market

Miami Heat Forward Expected To Ink $13 Million Contract Extension

Published
Sean Jordan
SEAN JORDAN