Miami Heat Reportedly Eyeing Timberwolves Two-Way Guard In Free Agency
With Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson testing free agency, there could be a void in the Heat rotation. The team began the free agency cycle by re-signing guard Davion Mitchell but there is still more work to be done.
According to The Athletic, The Heat are reportedly interested in signing Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency.
“The Wolves do have a few young guards and wings, including Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark and Rob Dillingham, who the team believes are ready to step in and take Alexander-Walker’s minutes should he move on," the article wrote. "The Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat are among a number of teams to watch in the hunt for Alexander-Walker.”
Alexander-Walker established himself as a solid 3-point shooter and perimeter defender throughout his tenure in Minnesota. The 2019 first-round pick began his career with the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to the Utah Jazz midway through the 2022 season. A year later, he would be sent to Minnesota as part of a massive three-team deal including guards Mike Conley and Russell Westbrook.
All-Star Tyler Herro could pair well aside Alexander-Walker. Herro is an elite scorer, while Alexander-Walker's two-way play style could offer a different role compared players like Robinson or Andrew Wiggins. Alexander-Walker, 26, is expected to receive a multi-year deal this offseason.