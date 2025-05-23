Miami Heat Revitalize Future In Proposed Trade For $197 Million All-Star
After likely falling out of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, the Miami Heat can shift sights to another physically imposing athlete.
On the Tobin Show, Brendan Tobin explains why he wants the Heat to try to go after Zion Williamson in a potential two-way trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.
“I really like the Miami Heat’s idea of trading for Zion Williamson, but one of the things I love about it is I’d imagine the Miami Heat could do that, probably with giving up a pick maybe later down the road,” Tobin said. “I don’t know if the Pelicans want pick 20 or something down the road. Or maybe they’re good with 20 and Jaquez and whatever the salary would be, whether it would be Wiggins, Rozier, and Duncan.”
“But I know there was that one report that said right after the season, the first order of business the owner wants Zion traded,” Tobin continued. “I just think that if the Miami Heat can bring in some talent, that would still leave them with Jovic and Ware on the team, that would make me really happy.“
Williamson would also make more sense than trading for Kevin Durant because, at 24 years old, he fits more alongside the future of a potential pairing with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Also, Williamson’s unfortunate injury history may have lowered the trading price compared to other potential stars the Heat can go after.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade Weighs In On Viral 100 Men Vs. Gorilla Debate
Miami Heat Fans Excited By Nikola Jovic’s New, Beefed Up Physique