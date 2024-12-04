Miami Heat Rookie Takes Home Weekly League Honor
Miami Heat rookie forward Keshad Johnson won G League Player of the Week for his performance with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The 23-year-old averaged 30 points and eight rebounds on 78 percent shooting and shot 56 percent from the 3-point line.
Johnson is on a tear this season. He recorded his third double-double of the season with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and one assist on Friday in a win over the Motor City Cruise.
The undrafted forward from Arizona became one of five players this season to record at least 30 points and ten rebounds in the G League.
If the Heat continue to get decimated with injuries, they might want to take a chance on Johnson. He’s got a lot of potential.
Johnson brings tools that any team would want to have: athleticism, toughness, and ability to play on both ends of the floor.
The NBA thrives on three-point shooting. If there’s a slight weakness or an area that Johnson must continue to improve, it is his perimeter shooting.
His mid-range game is impressive, and he’s a player that’s not afraid to get in transition. With his size and strength, he can give teams a lot of problems in the paint.
Johnson signed a two-way contract with the Skyforce. He’s sixth in scoring and 18th in rebounding in the G League.
Johnson is averaging 24 points and eight rebounds, including shooting 40 percent from the three-point line in nine appearances with the Skyforce.
