Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Details Conversation With Cade Cunningham Before Game-Winner
With just five seconds left against the Detroit Pistons, the Miami Heat looked like they were going to send the game to overtime and possibly end their losing streak Wednesday night.
Lo and behold, a Cade Cunningham 3-point shot capped off a star 25-point performance, clinching the Pistons victory.
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who defended Cunningham's shot, discussed a previous exchange where the Pistons star said he "owed" Adebayo a game-winner.
"You tip your hat off to a play like that," Adebayo said. "Obviously, mean and Cade have had a conversation before where he definitely said he owed me a game-winner. So, there he is."
Alas, it came to fruition, adding another dent in Miami's slowly deteriorating season.
Heat guard Tyler Herro had to credit Cunningham's shot as well. Adebayo defended well but Cunningham overcame the contest.
"Cade made a tough shot, he banked it in," Herro said. "It was great defense. You just gotta tip your hat. Unfortunately, it's another loss, but you try to just take it on the chin, learn from it, and move on to the next one."
The Heat play the Houston Rockets (45-25) Friday night. The Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the league with eight consecutive victories.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
