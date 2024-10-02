Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo On Mission To Shoot More 3-Pointers
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo has plans to take three-point shooting to another level.
He has high expectations to shoot from the arc more than ever.
Adebayo has never been considered a perimeter play. He has a defense-first mentality. However, there’s always room for improvement as a scorer.
Adebayo is slowly improving with his three-point shooting. We saw it last season and during the Olympics.
Last season he shot a career-high 35 percent from long range. In the seasons before, his numbers were 25 percent or under.
Shooting from downtown is vital in today's NBA. We rarely see big men on the post; big men stretch the floor on the perimeter.
Adebayo understands he needs to be an outside threat in order for Miami to go on a deep run in the playoffs
The team has shooters like Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro. Now, the Heat have more guys to take on the challenge of shooting more three-pointers.
If Adebayo shoots in the high 30s from the arc, he could cause opponents to start preparing for the Heat differently.
HEAT ADD VETERAN TO G LEAGUE ROSTER
The Heat could play a role in NBA veteran Tony Snell enjoying retirement more.
On Wednesday, it was reported the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls is adding Snell. The news was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Snell, 32, has averaged 6.1 points in nine seasons, making stops around the league that include the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks
