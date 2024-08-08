Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Quiet Against Serbia Amid Joel Embiid’s Big Day
Miami Heat fans were a bit underwhelmed by Bam Adebayo's performance for Team USA on Thursday, but had plenty to enjoy.
It appeared the USA's gold medal hopes were over once Nikola Jokic and Serbia took a 17-point lead, but the starters battled back. Adebayo finished the day with zero points, one assist, and a steal on 0 of 2 shooting. It's important to note he played just 10 minutes, largely due to the steam-rolling Joel Embiid.
Embiid hauled the United States back within reach midway through the final quarter, scoring seven consecutive points. He recorded 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 8 of 11 shooting in the third most minutes played (27). He trailed superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry in playing time.
The USA booked their ticket to play France for the gold medal on Saturday. The most daunting area of their roster is the frontcourt, highlighted by Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) and Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves). The sheer size of this duo likely means increased playing time for Adebayo and Anthony Davis, but don't anticipate major statlines.
The frontcourts will simply rival each other while the guards and forwards look to record huge numbers. Adebayo is no stranger to making an impact all over the court, so expect a productive day from the Heat big man in some facet.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
