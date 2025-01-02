Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Shares Support For Tyler Herro's All-Star Campaign
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro's impressive season is being praised by many, including his teammates.
Herro scored 32 points in Wednesday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans. After the game, Bam Adebayo was asked if an All-Star nod is inevitable for the young guard.
"Facts," Adebayo said. "You get that energy when you see a guy really just performing at a high level every night. You don’t take that for granted. A lot of times when we have low-energy games, you think about, ‘We got a guy really competing to try to be in San Fran,’ so for us, it’s going to be fun. I hope he gets it.”
Herro is seeing a massive improvement this season. He is putting up career-highs in almost every statistical category. Herro is averaging 24.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 47.7 percent shooting from the field. He is also shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc.
After being drafted in 2019, Herro found an immediate role with the Heat as a spark plug off the bench. He became a starter in 2022. Herro's breakout comes a year after the Heat pursued Damian Lillard on the trade market. With Herro's play this season, the Heat may have found a long-term answer at point guard .
The All-Star starters are set to be announced on Jan. 25, with the reserves on Feb. 1.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated.
